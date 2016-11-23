'Screaming': Lady Elliott earthquake left wake of destruction

IN 1918 the largest earthquake in Queensland struck off the coast of Bundaberg at Lady Elliot Island with a magnitude of 6.0.

It happened at 4.15am on June 7 and the epicentre was probably about 100km off the coast between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

The 1918 quake, which was now listed in the Emergency Management Australia database as a magnitude 6, had often been identified in literature as a magnitude 6.2 and even as 6.3 in University of Queensland literature in 2006.

The earthquake was felt from Mackay to Grafton in New South Wales and west to Charleville.

It caused some damage in Bundaberg and Rockhampton, and stopped many clocks, including the one in the Pile Light in Brisbane, where it was felt in most suburbs.

It could have been felt by people up to 459km away and caused damage up to 37km away.

It caused minor structural damage in Bundaberg, toppling chimneys for example, and caused mild panic in Rockhampton where people were reported to have run into the streets screaming.