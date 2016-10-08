29°
Score an apprenticeship at CQ mine as new program launches

Tegan Annett
8th Oct 2016

NEW job opportunities for mining apprenticeships in mechanical and electrical trades are being offered by Anglo American's Callide Mine.

The 2017 Apprenticeship Program has been launched for the Bilolea mine and applications have opened.

Callide mine. Photo Andrew Thorpe / Central Telegraph
Callide mine. Photo Andrew Thorpe / Central Telegraph Andrew Thorpe

The job description, listed on seek, says positions are suitable for people who are reliable, and enjoy taking a hands-on approach to new experiences.

"Your strong communication skills, attention to detail and ability to solve problems will be key to your success in the program," it reads.

"You will undertake structured training in working areas of the mine and rotation of duties to maximise your exposure to various facets of the operation, with time off for block release training in your chosen trade."

A Certificate 1 in Resources Infrastructure Operations will be highly regarded however, it is not essential.

If you have the ambition to work for a leader in the mining and resources area, and the drive to deliver results on a consistent basis, apply now.

Applications close on 21 October 2016.

Topics:  apprenticeship, callide mine, job, mining

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

