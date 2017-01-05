Scooting to a great cause

MOTORSPORT: It might not be at the same quality as the Moto GP and certainly a scooter does not have the same roar, but more importantly it's all for a good cause.

And it's certainly going to be fun, with grown men and women 'roaring' around the track on scooters during the Mo-Bros 8-Hour Scooterthon.

The idea is from Gladstone's David Morrow, who regularly takes part in Movember.

And he is bristling with excitement for his fundraising sequel.

The eventis on from January 14-15 at the Gladstone Kart Club, with all proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

"It's a novelty event and a bit of fun,” Morrow said.

"No-one knows much about it.”

That is until now.

Each team will have three riders and Morrow said there were two classes.

"There's the standard and modified class and there's no set time riders can ride on their scooters,” Morrow said.

"The riders just swap out with their teammates.”

Morrow said the smallest scooter started from a 50cc engine and went up to a 150cc engine.

"The scooters will go to a speed of up to 65 to 70 kmh,” he said.

He is the owner of a SYM Jolie, a scooter he has had for five years.

"It has been stored in a shipping container and I have modified it with some internal engine work and gearing,” Morrow said.

Aside from helping raise money, Morrow said there were other reasons why riders would give plenty on their scooters.

"There will be prizes for the rider who completes the most laps and for who lays down the quickest lap,” he said.

The Gladstone District Dirtriders Club and Central Queensland Minimoto is presenting the inaugural event.

There is plenty of time left for anyone who has a scooter to enter, with 14 nominations remaining before the maximum field of 20 scooters is filled.

Deadline for sign-on is from 2pm to 4pm on January 14.

Riders will then have the chance to fine-tune their scooters between 4-5pm the same day, ahead of the main event on Sunday.

The scooters will "roar” into action from 7am through to 3pm.

Entry is free and there will be donation buckets trackside, along with a jumping castle, multi-draw raffle, canteen and a licensed bar.

For further enquiries and to nominate, phone Julie Maeyke on 0428 452 645.

The Gladstone Karts Club is located on 23 Archer St, adjacent to the Gladstone Clay Target Club.