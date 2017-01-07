Scientific officers called to chemical spill

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have shed new light on a "chemical spill" that occurred on Spring Rd at Agnes Water on Wednesday afternoon.

Scientific officers with QFES were called to the chemical spill where a drum was found on the road.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 2.10pm. It's understood one auxiliary fire crew were initially called but another unit was called as a precaution.

A QFES spokesman said police cordoned off an area of about 100m as the scientific squad, donning splash suits, worked to decontaminate the drum.

The spokesman wasn't aware of where the drum came from, or what type of chemical was in it.

The scientific officers let pressure out of the drum and dispersed its content with water.

Paramedics were also called to the scene but it's understood no one was injured during the incident.