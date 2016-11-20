PHOTOS: Emotional last formal before Gladstone school closes

FAREWELL: Kara Burns, Saraid Quinn, Annie Delioglanis, Amber Page, Cara Bosshart, and Abbygail Donio. Senior students from St Stephens Lutheran College celebrate the end of their 2016 school year.

THEIR farewells were more poignant than at other schools when the final Year 12 students to graduate from Saint Stephens Lutheran College held their Gladstone dinner.

It was an intimate affair as there were only six students to complete Year 12. And it was the final seniors class as the school closes its doors in two weeks.

Principal Garth Hunt said the school would close on December 2 and the other remaining students would move across next year to independent and state schools.

"There have been mixed emotions," Mr Hunt said.

"The announcement was made in week three of term three to allow students and parents to make appropriate choices for their future schooling."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Hunt only arrived this year but said the school opened its doors in 2012.

He said the six 2016 graduates had always been part of a small group since Year 8 and been very close throughout their senior schooling.

The Year 12 dinner was held at the Grand Hotel and students were able to invite parents, family and friends to attend the evening.

Mr Hunt said some students from Years 10 and 11 also attended because of their friendships with the older students.

During the evening there was a light hearted look back over the years at their schooling and awards were given out.

2016 school captain Cara Bosshart received quite a few of these awards.

Ms Bosshart has been a student at the school since 2009 and leaves with mixed emotions knowing her friends were the final seniors.

Wesley Fletcher and Annie Delioglanis. Senior students from St Stephens Lutheran College celebrate their last year. Paul Braven

"It was really good to be part of a small group. Great to have one on one with teachers."

A lover of animals, she intends to train as a veterinary nurse.

Her awards include Dux of the College,a Defence Force award for leadership and QAL Year 12 bursary.

Student Abbygail Donio said she was at the school two years but "it has been the best school I have attended".

Ms Donio said being part of a small group and good teachers was beneficial, the education very good.

Students bonded well and her time at the college been rewarding.

"Everyone was so connected with each other. They were friendly and the teachers great," she said. "I just loved that school."

Ms Donio wants to study bio-medicine.

ROSS IRBY