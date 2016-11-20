28°
News

PHOTOS: Emotional last formal before Gladstone school closes

Ross Irby
| 20th Nov 2016 7:45 PM Updated: 8:03 PM
FAREWELL: Kara Burns, Saraid Quinn, Annie Delioglanis, Amber Page, Cara Bosshart, and Abbygail Donio. Senior students from St Stephens Lutheran College celebrate the end of their 2016 school year.
FAREWELL: Kara Burns, Saraid Quinn, Annie Delioglanis, Amber Page, Cara Bosshart, and Abbygail Donio. Senior students from St Stephens Lutheran College celebrate the end of their 2016 school year. Paul Braven GLA181116STEPHENS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEIR farewells were more poignant than at other schools when the final Year 12 students to graduate from Saint Stephens Lutheran College held their Gladstone dinner.

It was an intimate affair as there were only six students to complete Year 12. And it was the final seniors class as the school closes its doors in two weeks.

Principal Garth Hunt said the school would close on December 2 and the other remaining students would move across next year to independent and state schools.

"There have been mixed emotions," Mr Hunt said.

"The announcement was made in week three of term three to allow students and parents to make appropriate choices for their future schooling."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Hunt only arrived this year but said the school opened its doors in 2012.

He said the six 2016 graduates had always been part of a small group since Year 8 and been very close throughout their senior schooling.

The Year 12 dinner was held at the Grand Hotel and students were able to invite parents, family and friends to attend the evening.

Mr Hunt said some students from Years 10 and 11 also attended because of their friendships with the older students.

During the evening there was a light hearted look back over the years at their schooling and awards were given out.

2016 school captain Cara Bosshart received quite a few of these awards.

Ms Bosshart has been a student at the school since 2009 and leaves with mixed emotions knowing her friends were the final seniors.

Wesley Fletcher and Annie Delioglanis. Senior students from St Stephens Lutheran College celebrate their last year.
Wesley Fletcher and Annie Delioglanis. Senior students from St Stephens Lutheran College celebrate their last year. Paul Braven

"It was really good to be part of a small group. Great to have one on one with teachers."

A lover of animals, she intends to train as a veterinary nurse.

Her awards include Dux of the College,a Defence Force award for leadership and QAL Year 12 bursary.

Student Abbygail Donio said she was at the school two years but "it has been the best school I have attended".

Ms Donio said being part of a small group and good teachers was beneficial, the education very good.

Students bonded well and her time at the college been rewarding.

"Everyone was so connected with each other. They were friendly and the teachers great," she said. "I just loved that school."

Ms Donio wants to study bio-medicine.

ROSS IRBY

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  graduation st stephens lutheran college year 12 formal

BREAKING: Police search Gladstone streets after 'stabbing'

BREAKING: Police search Gladstone streets after 'stabbing'

POLICE are scouring Gladstone streets after a 'stabbing' at a home.

VIDEO: Police intercept Gladstone driver after 'hit and run'

No Caption

DRIVER rushed to Gladstone hospital after alleged hit and run.

'You've won!' Business owner's surprise as phone rings

WINNER: Mrs Zawila said it's not very often your career has this kind of boost. Photo Andrew Morgan / The Observer

Tina Zawila’s phone wouldn’t stop buzzing on Saturday night.

30 jobs in Gladstone up for grabs right now

QAL SHUTDOWNS, laboring, or an apprenticeship ... jobs in Gladstone.

Local Partners

New lane for busy Gladstone road

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Two Gladstone childcare centres are not meeting standards

No Caption

TWO Gladstone childcare centres fall below national standards.

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

LADY Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain.

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

JUST MOVE IN AND RELAX ...

11 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this immaculately presented character home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, you...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

CALLING ALL TRADES OR DIY ENTHUSIASTSREAL OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE IT YOUR OWNSOLD IN AN AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION

5 Fletcher Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 Forthcoming...

Don't dismiss this property from the photos as the potential is endless. The location speaks volume and the fact the home sits on a large 852m2 block there some...

HIDDEN TREASURE SURE TO IMPRESS.... DUAL LIVING FOR THE FAMILY

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

The search is ended

34 Bonar Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $195,000

If you are seeking a family home that offers the winning combination of loads of character and plenty of floor space over two levels, then come and discover this ...

HUGE HOME, HUGE POTENTIAL, UNBEATABLE PRICE!!

5 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $290,000

This home is an absolute must see! If you're looking to get into the market and want a home in a great locations and offers it all at an unbeatable price then this...

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

6 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $249,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

Want To Live In The CBD? You Won&#39;t Find Better!

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $189,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

'Stay above water': Builder's struggle with nightmare drop

Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

COUPLES business struggle as building approvals slump.

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!