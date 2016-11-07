Say hello to summer as heat cranks up

GETTING HOT: Gladstone set to endure 30 degree plus days this week.

GLADSTONE ice maker Anthony Old said when it comes to selling ice "the hotter the better”.

And with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting seven days in a row of 30 degree plus days, there's a good chance the owner of Be-Cool Ice Supplies' Christmas may have come early.

Gladstone, like much of the state, is set to swelter this week with the mercury rising two to three degrees above the average.

BoM forecaster Matt Marshall said it would heat up throughout theweek with the possibility of a thunderstorm on Saturday.

"There's a high pressure system out in the Tasman Sea which means warmer air in the north is being dragged in,” he said.

"Gladstone might see a storm later in the week as a low level trough moves in from the west.

"There's a good chance it might kick off on Saturday but it's hard to tell at this point.”

Mr Old said he would start stockpiling ice because, with the heat, he was coming into his busiest time of the year.