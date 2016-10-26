28°
News

Dreamworld: This tragedy won't stop us going back

26th Oct 2016 11:01 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS Australia reels from the news that four adults were killed at one of Dreamworld's most beloved and benign rides, some have raised the prospect that the Gold Coast theme park may be closed for good.

Shock jock Steve Price told a New Zealand radio show that it could spell the end for the famed park, as visitors question whether Dreamworld and its Gold Coast peers are safe for visitors.

But readers have hit back hard, saying that Dreamworld has brought them such joy, that this incident while tragic, would not stop them from returning with their families.
 

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

'Dreamworld may never open again'

Dreamworld horror: How do you explain it to your children

Dreamworld miracle: How two girls managed to survive

 

Eliza Orenshaw wrote that she has "full faith" in the park operating as it always have, with safety as a top priority.

"It is so devastating this has happened, and my heart goes out to the family who lost so many people in one go from this horrific accident," she wrote.

"Dreamworld will fix their ride, they will put new protocols in place to try to prevent anything like this ever happening again, and anyone that's ever been there and loved it (like I have my whole life) will be back, as well as tourists who want to experience the joy of this theme park."

Jessica Louise said she and her family would "100% be going back".

"What happened yesterday was a freak accident. The kind that could happen absolutely anywhere in the world. No one is at fault here.

"May the 4 that passed rest in peace and their families live life for them.

"Dreamworld still has my support 10000% percent."
 

Lee-ann Higgins said while her heart goes out to those affected in the tragedy, she would return.

"I'll still go back though," she wrote.

" Have been there many times and was there again in February. Had the best time."

MORE ON FACEBOOK:

Carissa Chapman 

No need to close its doors, it was a sad incident that shouldn't of happened... condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones and those poor children that lost their mum and witnessed it all. 

It happens all across the world at different theme parks, close the ride for good if need be but don't take the whole park away so future generations cant experience the joy Dreamworld can bring.
 

Lisa Elvish

Just a freak accident...accidents happen on our roads...but people don't stop driving on them. Sending the families support at this very sad time.
 

Kira Gray

We need to stand behind the workers of Dreamworld, if that park closes hundreds of people will lose jobs. Where will the animals and tigers go?

What are they gonna do with a whole empty theme park? Yesterday was a horrific accident that could of happened at any time anywhere.

My condolences to the family impacted by the tragedy and I'm deeply sorry for your loss but let's not lose such an iconic place like Dreamworld.

 

Rhiannon Amy

I feel for those families who have lost someone but it was a freak accident like many things in life are does that mean we should stop altogether.

I mean there is plane accidents, boat accidents but those things haven't been shut down.

Things happen we can't see the future.

 

Penny Cattonar

It's such a tragedy for all who lost their lives and for all of their families. It's also terrible for all the staff and people who were there yesterday.

It certainly won't stop me from going! We can't wrap ourselves up in bubble wrap! That's like saying I will never drive a car again because someone was killed in a car accident..... (that happens daily)!

 

Annika Gimm

The Rapids was my favourite, I've been on it a million times but now, I just can't bring myself to go on it again. This incident has sucked all the fun out.

 

Noelene Fairweather

Definitely going back. Yes yesterday was a tragedy. Thoughts to the families and everyone involved.

Dreamworld already had a tight maintenence and safety checks and i imagine these will increase.

Topics:  deaths dreamworld facebook workplace health and safety

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex placed on the market by bank.

Be quick! Power station jobs up for grabs

GET IN QUICK: Applications for eight apprenticeships with CS Energy at Callide Power Station close tomorrow.

POWER station hiring new workers, but applications close soon.

Dreamworld shock: Son and daughter saw parents die

New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park.

It is understood Kieran was the last person to see his mum alive.

He 'can't remember' Barney Point crash after rum, beer binge

Christopher Holden leaves Gladstone Courthouse.

Binge drink driver hits parked van and then a pole in Barney Point.

Local Partners

Dredging begins in Gladstone's port

BUOYS removed to make room for dredging operations.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Thousands frock up for Ferguson Park's Cox Plate Day: Photos

Ruan Bimrose, Hollie Bimrose, Stephanie Burns and Sarah Meesham at the Ferguson Park races

See who was out for a punt at Ferguson Park for the Cox Plate Day

Space station to grace Rockhampton skies tonight

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

Six minute window to see space station tonight

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

  • TV

  • 26th Oct 2016 12:21 PM

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Hugh Laurie will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

FREEHOLD MOTEL - OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR FRESH START

6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property ... EOI CLOSING 4PM...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property of the Mawarra Motel, located at 6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone QLD 4680. The Mawarra...

OCEAN VIEWS- PERFECT LIFSTYLE!

Unit 28/22 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 2 1 $249,000

Have you been looking for the ultimate investment? Or maybe you've been looking for a low maintenance home close to the CBD and only a seconds walk to the beach...

4 x Strata Titled Townhouses with &gt;6% Nett Return

Unit 1-4/9 Cowan Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 8 4 4 $425,000

Owner motivated to sell now - don't miss this perfect investment opportunity! - Fixed term leases on all units - 4 x 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Townhouses - Fully...

Executive living in one of the best locations in Gladstone!

11 Grasstree Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Built by local builder Tenheggler Homes to showcase the best fittings and fixtures on offer. This magnificent home has everything you could dream of and more. It...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 Offer Around...

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Four bed, two baths, side access and solid timber floors for under $200K!! WHAT!?

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 $199,000

The market in Gladstone is showing signed that it is gearing up so get in before you miss out on these ridiculously low prices! This four bed, two bath home under...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $279,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Coles to pay new owner of Tannum servo $320K

UP FOR GRABS: Expressions of interest in Tannum's new service station, which will house the new Coles Express, closed this month.

INVESTORS bid for new Tannum service station under construction.

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available