Sausage sizzles the stars at Australia Day family events

Emily Burley
| 27th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Lewis Winter, 8, celebrates Australia Day at Yarwun.
Lewis Winter, 8, celebrates Australia Day at Yarwun. Paul Braven GLA260117AUSDAY

AUSTRALIA Day celebrations at Yarwun, Mount Larcom and Calliope all had one thing in common - family fun.

Temperatures were already approaching 30 degrees when the Yarwun event kicked off at 9am, and it didn't take long for the kids to get stuck into a water fight.

A jumping castle, slide, live music and fire truck demonstration all provided fun for young ones, while there was a bit of friendly competition in the egg and spoon race and classic thong throwing competition.

It was a family affair for Chloe Bahnisch, 12, with mum on the sausage sizzle and dad showing off the fire truck.

"It's a really fun day," Chloe said.

"My favourite part is the sausage sizzle."

Work by the Yarwun Grow Group has been paying off, with sinks installed in the amenities block at Yarwun Recreation Park ahead of the big day, and plans to install seating soon.

Over at Mount Larcom, families gathered for a barbecue and game of bare foot bowls.

Kids queued for a slice of cake following an 11am flag raising by Brian Kessner, secretary of the Mount Larcom RSL Sub-Branch.

"This is what it's all about, just a fun family day," Mr Kessner said.

"That's what I grew up with, a backyard barbie and a game of cricket."

A game of cricket is exactly what was happening at the Calliope rugby league grounds, with big kids taking to the pitch for a friendly match.

The littlies made a splash on the water slide and tried their hand at an old fashioned sack race.

All three events saw a good turn out of local faces, all there to grab a snag and celebrate what makes Australia great.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australia day

