Santos boost sales

CLAWING BACK: Santos reports a strong third quarter position off the back of bigger sales out of GLNG.

OUT of the three LNG plants on Curtis Island Santos has been suffering the most from the sharp drop in oil prices.

But a surge in LNG sales in the three months to September has helped to offset the impact of the tough economic environment.

Third quarter sales volumes were up 31% for the gas company, with Santos LNG sales volumes more than doubling to 755,500 tonnes thanks in large part to the ramp up of its $18.5 billion GLNG plant on Curtis Island.

GLNG produced 1.3 million tonnes of LNG in the quarter and shipped 21 cargoes, taking the total to 60 LNG cargoes since the start of September 2015.

Revenue from LNG sales was $US227 million which was up from $US148 million this time last year.

While Santos' total revenues for the quarter rose to $US650 million, 11% higher than the year before.

"Santos' share of GLNG indigenous gas production increased by 40% compared to the June quarter to 10.1 (petajoules) as production ramped up to meet LNG plant demand,” Santos' third quarter activities report said.

A three week planned shutdown and safety inspection of GLNG Train 1 has been in place since October 1.

But because of the low price of oil and a global glut of LNG spurred by US production, Santos managing director and chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher said Santos continued to focus on "driving down costs and applying available cash flow to reduce debt”.

At the end of last week Santos shares were trading slightly above $3.80, which was down considerably from highs of $15 two years ago.

"We are taking the right steps to ensure Santos becomes a strong and sustainable business, and that mindset guides our decision making as we continue to reduce costs and maintain a strong capital discipline,” Mr Gallagher said.

"Furthermore, our decision to commence oil price hedging reflects our desire to reduce the effect of commodity price volatility.”

The decision to hedge its oil production means that Santos would be better protected against weak oil prices but could potentially miss out if the price of oil rebounds. The report stated that Santos' new hedging policy would help support its annual capital expenditure plans.