Sad time for Brothers league club

FOND MEMORIES: Glenn Butcher, Shaun Corson-Crook and Paul Smith have nothing but great things to say about Brendan Ibbotson. They all say he was what made the Brothers club stick together.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Brothers have lost one of their favourite sons Brendan Ibbotson, but his memories are sure to live in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of playing with or against him.

Ibbotson, who died last week at the age of 44, was a talented half-back and played in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

He also had a stint with Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup competition.

Shaun Corson-Crook, who played alongside Ibbotson, said he was one of those people who always attracted friends.

"He was a very good footballer who wasn't afraid to try stuff,” Corson-Crook said.

"He was absolutely a bit of a larrikin who had a big influence on and off the footy field.”

Corson-Crook said Ibbotson was the consummate family man who "would do anything for anyone”.

Ibbotson moved to Perth after he finished playing and was the managing director/owner at Ibbotson Electrical Drafting.

Former Gladstone Brother and Wallaby and now Gladstone MP, Glenn Butcher, said Ibbotson had all the attributes.

"He was built like a footballer and was the ultimate half-back,” Butcher said.

He said Brothers was like a family and Ibbotson was the glue.

Butcher, his brother Wayne and Corson-Crook all completed their trade apprenticeships in Gladstone.

"Our whole group was very close and we knocked around together,” Butcher said.

"Brendan was always giving you a call and asked if you wanted to do something and there are plenty of funny stories where he was involved.”

One of those that came to Butcher's mind was about a car that Ibbotson had.

"He used to drive a red Alfa Romeo and it was the only one in Gladstone and he thought it was hot and would attract the women,” Butcher said. "He was always a ladies' man.”

Ibbotson leaves behind wife Beau and four children MacKenzie, Maddison, Dekota and Kaycee.