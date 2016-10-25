Rum and beer binge driver rams van, pole

"JUST before I had the accident I drank four cans,” crash driver Christopher Holden told a Gladstone magistrate.

But just moments before the Gladstone court was told Holden, 44, had been drinking and did not remember anything about the crash in which his Mazda 3 veered left and slammed into a parked van and a power pole at Barney Point just after midnight.

Holden pleaded guilty to drink-driving (.120) at 12.30am on September 29, and assaulting a female police officer.

Prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Holden began drinking the day before at 10.30am and drank till midnight.

Sgt Stevens said Holden did not recall how much beer and rum he had drunk in the 13 hours.

He said Holden was being put into a watch house cell when he grabbed a police officer by her shirt front. She pushed him away to close the cell door.

"I agree with the facts other than... three police officers were trying to push me into the cell. I just put my hand up so not to fall over,” Holden said.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said she could see from his history that he been struggling with alcohol.

"I have no recollection even of driving that night,” Holden said.

"I don't know if someone put something in my drink.

"I have no recollection leaving home, of driving.”

Ms Ho asked Holden what was underlying his alcohol binge as it was quite concerning and a serious accident.

He then said he had drunk four cans just before the accident.

"It was binge drinking. You are old enough to know better,” Ms Ho said.

Holden was fined $650 and disqualified for five months.