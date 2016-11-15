30°
'It's wrong': Anger as filth ruins Gladstone beach

Tegan Annett
| 15th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Rhys Collings was disgusted to find rubbish trashed at Lilleys Beach recently.
Rhys Collings was disgusted to find rubbish trashed at Lilleys Beach recently.

ITS a camping hot spot and a favourite place for day trips, but Lilley's Beach was trashed at the weekend.

And it's not a surprise for Gladstone environmentalists, who are tired of seeing such "carelessness" at our region's beaches.

Rhys Collings snapped photos of the mess he faced at Lilley's Beach at the weekend.

It is believed the rubbish, a pallet with food and groceries, was on board a vessel which overturned off Gladstone Harbour on Friday night.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For Gladstone District Wildlife Carers Group spokeswoman Jodi Jones it was a familiar sight.

Ms Jones runs along Lilley's Beach several times a week and said she commonly spotted rubbish left on the sand dunes and along the 4WD tracks.

She said it was time residents took responsibility and cleaned up after themselves.

"Rubbish and litter is 100% a human issue," Ms Jones said. "We're the cause and we're the solution."

She said the Gladstone 4WD Club arranged a clean up at the beach on Sunday afternoon. But Ms Jones said it wasn't the first time the beach had been trashed, and it would not be the last.

"It was great they were able to get down there and clean it up," Ms Jones said. "It's so much worse as soon as rubbish is washed away into the ocean."

Rhys Collings was disgusted to find rubbish trashed at Lilleys Beach recently.
Rhys Collings was disgusted to find rubbish trashed at Lilleys Beach recently.

For the past month Ms Jones has been on the lookout for turtle nests.

"There's been some careless behaviour from the users of the sites out there," she said. "Everyone knows littering is wrong, it's easy to understand."

A dead green turtle was spotted on the beach, Ms Jones said it had been struck by a boat.

