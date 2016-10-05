Roxanne paddles away for a milestone

NUMBER 100: Fiona McLeod, Bob McCosker and Rob Gibb inspect Roxanne before she is released from the rehabilitation centre.

ROXANNE hit the beach, swimming out into the Gladstone Harbour unaware she was the 100th turtle released from Quoin Island Rehabilitation Centre.

The release from the centre demonstrated how far the centre had come since its inception in March 2012 and its continued need.

The centre has cared for more than 180 turtles with many of them "effectively dead on arrival”, said founder Bob McCosker.

"As an animal they are incredibly hardy and can survive until they have no fat or muscle,” he said. "They are a shell with organs ticking along.”

He said they had developed processes to continue caring for sick turtles. "The centre has to outlast me,” he said.

Despite squid, the turtles' main food, increasing from $3 a kilo to $6 a kilo in the past four years, partners Australia Pacific Liquefied Natural Gas were happy to keep buying it.

"This is an ongoing partnership for us and 100 turtles really shows there is a need for this facility to help sick turtles,” said APLNG external affairs manager Fiona McLeod.