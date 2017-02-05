Rodriguez family can eat 1.5kg of fish a day

Freddie Rodriguez with his wife Marivic and son Roshvan, 1, are excited to get their free lure with The Observer.

THERE'S nothing like a free lure give away to top off the weekend.

Freddie Rodriguez's family includes five children, giving him a lot of mouths to feed which will be a lot easier with the free fishing lure he picked up.

"We eat sometimes one and a half kg of fish a day,” Mr Rodriguez said.

The fishing enthusiast moved to Gladstone almost four years ago for work and said he loves going fishing down at Barney Point.

"I go fishing maybe twice a week ... lots,” Mr Rodriguez said.

With a strong love for fishing since he was a small child, Mr Rodriguez said growing up on an island fuelled his passion for the hobby.

From tuna, sweet lip and cod, Mr Rodrigeuz loves it all, but his favourite catch was here in the Gladstone region.

"I caught a 42 inch Black Brim ... (it lasted) one day, big family,” he said.

The whole family goes fishing and Mrs Rodrigeuz said their friends join in too.

Mr Rodriguez said there are lots of different types of fish in Australia which differ from what he was used to eating growing up.

"In my country there is no limit ... no size limit .. could be as big or as small as you wanted,” he said.

Mr Rodriguez was one of hundreds of The Observer readers who received a free fishing lure over the weekend once they handed in the two tokens they found in the paper.