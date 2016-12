Rod Laver made a surprise visit to Rockhampton. Rodney George "Rod" Laver MBE (born 9 August 1938) is an Australian former tennis player who holds the record for most singles titles won in the history of tennis Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver is visiting Gladstone.

The 11-time Grand Slam winner is in town visiting relatives over the coming days.

Born in Rockhampton, the man they call "Rocket” is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time after a stellar career spanning 13 years.

Laver will travel to Melbourne after visiting Gladstone where a larger-than-life statue of the tennis icon will be unveiled at Melbourne Park on the eve of the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.