Rocky venue a 'natural progression' for Lightbox owners

THE NEXT STEP: Lightbox owners Benito Zussino and Peter Hawkins are opening a microbrewery in Rockhampton.

THE faces behind Gladstone's Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar have a new project in the works.

Co-owners Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino are putting the finishing touches on Hendricks Lane, a Rockhampton microbrewery set to offer all-day dining.

"It's a little bit different from Lightbox in that it's a microbrewery, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner," Mr Hawkins said.

"Breakfast and lunch will be more casual, while for dinner we'll have the restaurant."

Mr Hawkins said the most exciting part of the project was what lied on the second floor.

"There's a beautiful function space upstairs, which we hope to use for corporate functions, balls and weddings," he said.

"The red brick wall and exposed timber beams just make it a beautiful, grand space."

The duo, who opened Lightbox about two-and-a- half years ago, have been working on Hendricks Lane for the past year.

"The locals have very kindly supported Lightbox and we've really enjoyed the experience, so a Rockhampton venue is just a natural progression."

The East St venue will run a preview this weekend, with hopes to open next week.