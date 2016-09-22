29°
Robots, fine-dining: What to expect from a $1.3b mega liner

Tegan Annett
| 22nd Sep 2016 6:49 AM

A VISION to attract cruise liners with more than 5000 passengers to our region has sparked interest and enthusiasm for the future of our port.

Yesterday acting premier Crutis Pitt took an aerial tour of Gladstone Port while hearing about the vision of the Port from its chairman, Leo Zussino.

The Gladstone Port wants to create a new transport interface hub at East Shores which will allow for larger cruise liners to berth in our harbour.

One cruise liner that has been eyed off is the $1.3b Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas.

 

Here is some of what the Ovation of the Seas has on offer:

18 restaurants

There's no shortage of places to eat on board, with 18 restaurants to choose from, including an Italian restaurant by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Cocktail making robots

At $1.3b this cruise liner has the latest in technology, including martini-mixing robots. The Ovation of the Seas website boasts these robots are the first of their kind and can mix and shake up to two drinks per minute.

360 views capsule

There is a jewel-like observation capsule where passengers can see the world from 90 metres above sea-level.

Sky diving simulator

Thrill-seekers can discover the feeling of skydiving in a completely safe and controlled environment with RipCord by iFLY, the first ever skydiving simulator at sea.

This cruise liner will dock in Brisbane for the first time on February 22 next year.

But the future potential for its arrival in Gladstone hangs on the much-needed upgrades to our port.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation is trying to secure a $3.5m state government investment for the upgrades.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cruise ship, gladstone port, gladstone tourism

GLADSTONE locals “driven out” by skyrocketing rents are returning.