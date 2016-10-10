RIP OFF: Gladstone fuel prices skyrocket

RIPE OLD RIP OFF: Fuel prices are edging on 130c a litre, just after reaching historic lows.

GLADSTONE motorists are watching fuel prices jump with disbelief, with the average fuel price of the city hitting 126.4c a litre today.

On August 25, the region enjoyed the cheap fuel since 2009, with fuel prices falling to a historic low of 113.5c a litre on average.

UP IT GOES: Fuel watchers are watching the city's prices rise.

RACQ says the fair price of fuel in Gladstone today is 119.8c cents a litre.

But BP Gladstone Airport is the only petrol station in town with prices cheaper than the fair price, which has prices of 114.9 or lower.

FUEL TRACKER: Fuel prices in Gladstone.

Puma Gladstone Depot and CQP Gladstone, both in Gladstone Central, has prices between 115c and 119.9c.

The rest of the petrol stations in Gladstone are whacking motorists with prices between 125c a litre and 129.9c.

But if you're out of town, it's worth filling up at Boyne, with prices ranging between 115 and 119.9 at both of its petrol stations, which is on par with prices seen in Calliope and Benaraby.

