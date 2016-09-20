Rio Tinto wants to give your business an interest free loan

RIO Tinto wants to give your new or existing business an interest free loan.

The owner of Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun has set up a program to help Gladstone businesses get off the ground and open up new markets.

Aerial View of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

The "Here for Business" program is through the Rio Tinto Community Fund, much like "Here for Health", and is more than just a source of money.

The company has assembled a team of business coaches and mentors to help budding entrepreneurs refine their business plan and work with them in the establishment phase of their business.

To be eligible your business must be looking to operate in Gladstone, Yarwun, Targinnie, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands and Calliope.

The business owners must be able to commit at least $2000 and 10 hours a week to the program content.