'Right to know': Gladstone ratepayers could be paying the wages of two CEOs

IT WAS the elephant in the room - or no longer in the room - which has left Gladstone residents questioning the future of their elected members.

A shock announcement was made by the council on Monday when chief executive officer Stuart Randle ended his employment "effective immediately” with current chief financial officer Mark Holmes, acting in the role.

The council remains tight-lipped, refusing to provide comment other than that the "finalisation of the CEO's contract in accord with a deed of settlement” negotiated by Mayor Matt Burnett was "confidential”.

However talks of contracts have raised the question as to whether Mr Randle's contract will need to be paid out depending on the remaining time he had left in the role.

The council's and Mr Randle's "mutual agreement” to end his employment may mean Gladstone ratepayers will bare not only this cost, but also the cost of the new CEO's employment.

According to the council's annual report, one "senior executive” was paid between $300,000 and $399,000 last year, which Local Government Association of Queensland media executive Craig Johnson said would likely be the former CEO's salary.

The Observer contacted Mayor Matt Burnett to confirm the time period left on Mr Randle's contract, however, have yet to receive a response.

The first general meeting of 2017 yesterday saw the announcement made on public record. Former mayor Gail Sellers and former councillor Maxine Brushe were there to pay their respects to Mr Randle, during the open floor stage of the meeting.

Ms Brushe said usually before the closure of every meeting the general public took to the floor, whether it was to have a say on a subject or to provide general comment, however the meeting was ended straight after the last item; Mr Randle's end of employment, leaving the women no opportunity.

"I was disappointed I didn't get the chance to say what I came to the meeting to say,” she said.

"I think the general public has the right to know, while not all of the details of the agreement, but I think it seems strange and there needs to be some indication as to why this has occurred.

"People want to know the future of their council, and whether as ratepayers, the council's decision is going to cost them more.”

The former councillor said it was a costly decision for the council to make, especially if there were two CEOs being paid for at the same time.

"We also have to remember that the council is very new, and having been an elected member myself I know that it takes more than months to build up a relationship with someone in a leadership role like his,” Ms Brushe said.

"All I can say is that under his leadership I was very confident pleased with how things were run. That doesn't mean I always agreed with his decisions, but that's how politics is.

"He was very good at dealing with things in a professional manner, and was wise with advice, I think that is a critical component of a relationship between a CEO and elected representative.”

Ms Sellers said it was "extremely disappointing” to see Mr Randle finish up and wished him the best.

Mr Randle could not be reached for comment.