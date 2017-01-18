33°
News

'Right to know': Gladstone ratepayers could be paying the wages of two CEOs

Sarah Barnham
| 18th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
CEO Stuart Randle.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
CEO Stuart Randle.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS the elephant in the room - or no longer in the room - which has left Gladstone residents questioning the future of their elected members.

A shock announcement was made by the council on Monday when chief executive officer Stuart Randle ended his employment "effective immediately” with current chief financial officer Mark Holmes, acting in the role.

The council remains tight-lipped, refusing to provide comment other than that the "finalisation of the CEO's contract in accord with a deed of settlement” negotiated by Mayor Matt Burnett was "confidential”.

However talks of contracts have raised the question as to whether Mr Randle's contract will need to be paid out depending on the remaining time he had left in the role.

The council's and Mr Randle's "mutual agreement” to end his employment may mean Gladstone ratepayers will bare not only this cost, but also the cost of the new CEO's employment.

According to the council's annual report, one "senior executive” was paid between $300,000 and $399,000 last year, which Local Government Association of Queensland media executive Craig Johnson said would likely be the former CEO's salary.

The Observer contacted Mayor Matt Burnett to confirm the time period left on Mr Randle's contract, however, have yet to receive a response.

The first general meeting of 2017 yesterday saw the announcement made on public record. Former mayor Gail Sellers and former councillor Maxine Brushe were there to pay their respects to Mr Randle, during the open floor stage of the meeting.

Ms Brushe said usually before the closure of every meeting the general public took to the floor, whether it was to have a say on a subject or to provide general comment, however the meeting was ended straight after the last item; Mr Randle's end of employment, leaving the women no opportunity.

"I was disappointed I didn't get the chance to say what I came to the meeting to say,” she said.

"I think the general public has the right to know, while not all of the details of the agreement, but I think it seems strange and there needs to be some indication as to why this has occurred.

"People want to know the future of their council, and whether as ratepayers, the council's decision is going to cost them more.”

The former councillor said it was a costly decision for the council to make, especially if there were two CEOs being paid for at the same time.

"We also have to remember that the council is very new, and having been an elected member myself I know that it takes more than months to build up a relationship with someone in a leadership role like his,” Ms Brushe said.

"All I can say is that under his leadership I was very confident pleased with how things were run. That doesn't mean I always agreed with his decisions, but that's how politics is.

"He was very good at dealing with things in a professional manner, and was wise with advice, I think that is a critical component of a relationship between a CEO and elected representative.”

Ms Sellers said it was "extremely disappointing” to see Mr Randle finish up and wished him the best.

Mr Randle could not be reached for comment.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone's $4M project to go ahead, jobs to come

Gladstone's $4M project to go ahead, jobs to come

GLADSTONE is set to get a jobs boost with the construction of a $4M project including a petrol station and three franchise eateries.

Police divers called in to find sunken boat

BOAT CAPSIZES: One woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

Investigation continues into fatal boat crash

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

New way for Gladstone job seekers to gain skills in growing industry

CQUniversity TAFE horticulture teacher Julie Barry is keen to teach the Gladstone public the tricks of her trade.

Job seekers, graduates can learn more about this growing industry.

Local Partners

Peppa Pig a popular hit

Lovable children's character Peppa Pig visited Gladstone on Tuesday.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

GECC'S finances improving, on track to cut costs by $200K

CHANGES: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre general manager Carly Quinn is ready for a huge year ahead. There are plenty of big events.

Audience drops but focus on conventions

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $310,000

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 LINKS COURT, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $240,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $485,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region

Glen Eden for Real Estate.

Check out 10 of the cheapest homes to rent in Gladstone.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!