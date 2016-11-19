28°
'Risk of injury, death': Jeep to recall thousands of 4WDs

Luke J Mortimer
19th Nov 2016 5:51 PM

JEEP IS recalling thousands of its prized Wrangler model that were sold in Australia.

The mass recall comes after revelations the vehicle has significant defects which could endanger the lives of passengers and the driver.

The model being recalled is the 2016-2017 JK Wrangler.

DEFECTS: Jeep is recalling one of its models after defects were found.
DEFECTS: Jeep is recalling one of its models after defects were found.

An impact sensor wire may detach moments before a crash, with the possibility for tragic consequences if it then fails to release the airbag or deploy the pre-tensioner.

Australia's chief competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, believes the defects "increase the risk of injury or death" to those in the front seats.

FCA Australia is expected to notify all owners who can take their vehicle to a Jeep dealership where the wrangler will be repaired free of charge.

