Revolving door in top council jobs

18th Jan 2017 7:00 AM
NEW ADDITION: Mackay Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Dr Brett Heyward Photo Louise Starkey / Daily Mercury
NEW ADDITION: Mackay Regional Council Chief Executive Officer Dr Brett Heyward Photo Louise Starkey / Daily Mercury Louise Starkey

ALTHOUGH different in many respects, Mackay Regional Council's chief executive officer Brett Heyward was sacked a month into his job.

The sacking was in November 2015.

At the time the council refused to say if, or how much, the council would have to pay out Mr Heyward's contract.

The decision was also not made at a public meeting, and caused a major backlash from the community, particularly in the lead-up to the Local Government elections last year.

It was ratified at a public meeting but the particular reasons of his dismissal were not made public by the council.

Mr Heyward is suing the council over his dismissal.

In June 2015, the Mackay council's previous CEO Barry Omundson resigned from the same position to focus on a family matter.

He then became acting chief executive officer of Whitsunday Regional Council in September that year.

In April last year, Logan City Council chief executive officer Chris Rose quit, unexpectedly.

'Right to know': Ratepayers could be wearing cost of two CEO's

'Right to know': Ratepayers could be wearing cost of two...

WILL the former CEO'S contract need to be paid out by ratepayers? It's the question on everyone's mind and if so, will it double the cost with two CEO roles?

