'Revolutionary': Influx of jobs to come with four regional projects

Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett shake hands to a six million dollar government grant for the Gladstone Region.

A SURPRISED but delighted council received the news from Mayor Matt Burnett today that four much needed projects for the Gladstone region would be completed by November.

Under the State Government initiative, Works For Queensland, the Gladstone Regional Council received $6 million in funding towards projects to bring jobs to the region.

Today, Cr Burnett confirmed the projects to be completed this year would include the $3million redevelopment of Lions Park, up to $1million in redevelopments of the Agnes Water Tom Jeffery Park, a $200,000 community hub development project at Mount Larcom and more than $1million towards fixing Gladstone region roads.

These projects had previously been decided upon by the council, along with two other projects adding up to an extra $2.2million in funding.

Cr Burnett said the council would apply for funding for the other projects, in the hope that if another Queensland council doesn't use all of its funding for local projects, the money could be re-directed.

This includes the $2million upgrading Harvey Rd. The plan is to redevelop the road and pavement, which would allow easier access for motorists and pedestrians using the road, as well as provide a safer environment for the school.

Also, the council is hoping for $250,000 in extra funds for a new stop drop and go and bus bay at Tannum Sands State School.

As part of the criteria for the funding, local councils had to ensure these projects could be completed by November.

This means Gladstone will be the home for an Australian-first by the end of the year, with the Leonardo da Vinci-inspired design of a sensory park at Lions Park.

The design incorporates a 24-hour activated play area which uses all senses for both children and adults with (but not limited too) disabilities.

Councillor Cindi Bush said she was particularity excited about this project going ahead, calling it "revolutionary” for the region.

"Gladstone will have the best park in Australia,” she said at the council's general meeting.

Councillor Peter Masters chimed in and said he was excited for the go-ahead of these projects.

"These are all things that residents have been asking for, for a very long time,” he said.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said he was keen to see Gladstone region roads become safer with the allocation of funds going towards road sealing.

"It's very exciting to see this funding being spread across all different aspects of the region,” he said.