REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive fuel today

IF your fuel light is red, or close to it, choose carefully where you fill up your tank in Gladstone.

There's about a 20 cent difference between the cheapest and most expensive fuel stations in Gladstone.

BOWSER WARS: Gladstone Residents are today searching for the cheapest place to fill up. Paul Braven

The price hike has left motorists fuming, with some messaging The Observer about the "rip off".

Gladstone resident Richard Johnson was shocked when he saw a service station selling fuel for $1.46 per litre.

"Thieving grubs ... How long are we going to cop this blatant rip off," he said.

But there are glimpses of cheap fuel in the region, with three servos considered to have 'fair prices' according to RACQ.

The Queensland motorist body has listed Caltex South Gladstone, Puma Gladstone depot and Choice Sun Valley as the cheapest places to buy fuel today.

Here's a list from the cheapest to the most expensive places to buy fuel in Gladstone today.

Prices are sourced from RACQ Fair Fuel price index.

The cheapest and most expensive places to buy fuel in the Gladstone region today.

RACQ Fair Fuel Price has listed Gladstone's average price today as 133.7, which is considered high in comparison to the rest of the state.

Unfortunately for drivers, the list of expensive service stations in the region is far longer than the cheaper options.

There are 12 service stations in the region with prices of more than 140.7.