32°
News

REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive fuel today

Tegan Annett
| 12th Jan 2017 10:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF your fuel light is red, or close to it, choose carefully where you fill up your tank in Gladstone.

There's about a 20 cent difference between the cheapest and most expensive fuel stations in Gladstone.

BOWSER WARS: Gladstone Residents are today searching for the cheapest place to fill up.
BOWSER WARS: Gladstone Residents are today searching for the cheapest place to fill up. Paul Braven

The price hike has left motorists fuming, with some messaging The Observer about the "rip off".

Gladstone resident Richard Johnson was shocked when he saw a service station selling fuel for $1.46 per litre.

"Thieving grubs ... How long are we going to cop this blatant rip off," he said.

But there are glimpses of cheap fuel in the region, with three servos considered to have 'fair prices' according to RACQ.

The Queensland motorist body has listed Caltex South Gladstone, Puma Gladstone depot and Choice Sun Valley as the cheapest places to buy fuel today.

Here's a list from the cheapest to the most expensive places to buy fuel in Gladstone today.

Prices are sourced from RACQ Fair Fuel price index.

The cheapest and most expensive places to buy fuel in the Gladstone region today.
The cheapest and most expensive places to buy fuel in the Gladstone region today.

 

RACQ Fair Fuel Price has listed Gladstone's average price today as 133.7, which is considered high in comparison to the rest of the state.

Unfortunately for drivers, the list of expensive service stations in the region is far longer than the cheaper options.

There are 12 service stations in the region with prices of more than 140.7. 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cheap fuel fuel prices petrol racq

REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive fuel today

REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive fuel today

GLADSTONE drivers have described current fuel prices as a "blatant rip off". Here's a guide to where you can save up to 20 cents per litre.

$450k price tag for popular Goondoon St business

WINDING BACK THE CLOCK: Alex Staines after confirming the site for his new Hog's Breath Café in Goondoon Street.

After opening in 2014, Hoggies is now up for sale.

REVEALED: The CQ mining stocks to watch in 2017

BMA'S Caval Ridge Mine - Workers walking to Electric Rope Shovel.

Investors pick their favourites as money rushes back into coal

'Traumatic': Lifeguard helps rescue plane crash survivors

Lifegard Guy Holling was one of the first on scene at Tusedays plane crash.

Lifeguard describes scene as he arrived at fatal plane crash.

Local Partners

Klanci chops hair for kids

Six-year-old donates her hair to Variety's 'Wigs for Kids' program.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Parkrun launches in Tannum Sands

FREE EVENT: About 90 participants enjoyed the launch of Tannum Sands parkrun on Saturday which will happen weekly at 7am at Canoe Point.

It's the latest free event to hit Tannum Sands

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s modern-day re-working of the timeless detective stories has scooped 12 BAFTAs, seven Emmys and a Peabody Award.

  • TV

  • 12th Jan 2017 10:00 AM

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

The Perfect Investment for your Future

60 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $180,000

As the market bottoms out now is the time to set yourself up for the next boom in Gladstone! This is the perfect starting block for your property portfolio with...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,900

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

5 Lady Elliot Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 3 Auction 9th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to introduce 5 Lady Elliot Court to the market! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this low set brick home has to...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction 31st...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...PRICE REDUCED FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

Affordable Home, Central Location, Spacious Block and Huge Potential!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

Perfect to invest or as a first home buyer!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $179,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

The four bedroom, three bathroom is offered fully furnished

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!