REVEALED: TV stars bound for Gladstone for film festival

GLADSTONE residents can rub shoulders with some of Australia's best in the film and TV industry at the end of this month at the Capricorn Film Festival.

Today the guest judges have been announced, and it includes 800 Words actors Benson Jack Anthony and Melina Vidler, Saturday Disney's Teigan Nash, Home and Away's Lisa Gormley and filmmakers Charlie and Gemma Lee Clausen.

Also joining the group is Mark and Lizzi Morrissey and Saturday Disney's Teigan Nash will be the emcee.

Charlie Clausen is best known for his role as Jake Harrison on 'McLeod's Daughters', as well as roles on 'Blue Heelers' and most recently 'Home and Away', alongside last years judge Lisa Gormely, whom will be making the trip back up.

Mark and Lizzi Morrissey will also be guest judges at the festival. Being talent agents and managers of their company, Morrissey Management, one of Australia's most prestigious, they have a great eye for talent that will be valuable to the festival.

Benson Jack Anthony is an Australian actor, best known for 'EMO the Musical' which will be screen our our opening night and TV drama '800 Words'. Benson's '800 Words' co-star, Melina Vidler will also be joining him in Gladstone as a guest judge.

The Capricorn Film Festival is held on October 28 and 29.

It starts at 5pm on Friday afternoon and 2pm on Saturday.

This is the second year the Capricorn Film Festival has been held in Gladstone.

Last year the event attracted three celebrity judges, including Lisa Gormley and Kyle Prior.

For more information on the Capricorn Film Festival and its activities:

https://www.facebook.com/capricornfilmfestival www.capricornfilmfestival.com