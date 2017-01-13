REVEALED: Three places you should buy your fuel today

FUEL prices have soared across Gladstone to more than $1.40 a litre, but if drivers choose carefully they can nab a fair deal.

As of 10pm last night, these three fuel stations were considered the cheapest in the Gladstone region according to RACQ's fair fuel price watch.

United Toolooa St: 125.4 - 130.3

BP Boyne Island: 130.4 - 135.3

Puma Banana Truck stop: 130.4 - 135.3

The majority of fuel stations in Gladstone are selling fuel well above what RACQ considers a fair price which is $1.33 per litre.

In the price list, correct as of late last night, 21 fuel stations in the Gladstone region are charging more than $1.40 for fuel today.

State motoring body RACQ is reminding drivers to support fuel stations with fair prices and to boycott those "going too far".

"Motorists need to support service stations with cheaper prices, even if it is just a few cents a litre," RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said.

"If we're filling up at the expensive service stations, what is the incentive for them to drop their prices?"