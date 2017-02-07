33°
REVEALED: The suburbs Gladstone prisoners hail from

Chris Lees | 7th Feb 2017 2:39 PM
There are many people from the region behind bars.
There are many people from the region behind bars. Chris Ison ROK060916cprison2

ON FEBRUARY 1 there were 8234 people behind bars in Queensland.

From that high number 40 people were from the Gladstone 4680 postcode.

The custodial offender snapshot released by the State Government on Monday showed the suburb of Clinton had the highest number of people behind bars, with six.

In West Gladstone and New Auckland there were five people in custody.

Gladstone Central, Gladstone City, Glen Eden, Sun Valley, Beecher and Calliope all had just the one person in prison.

There were four people from Tannum Sands and three from Boyne Island behind bars.

Toolooa had four people, Telina, two, Barney Point, three and Kin Kora, two.

The figures were calculated by the prisoners' external postal addresses, so the Gladstone prisoners could have PO boxes in the city.

In Captain Creek and Agnes Water there were two and three people, respectively, in custody.

Of the total state prison population, the majority - 2258 - were on remand. The second highest group -1975 - were serving a 1-3 year sentence.

There were 342 people with a life sentence, 507 with sentences of 10 years and over and 114 with unknown sentence periods.

Men easily outweighed women in numbers, accounting for 7490 compared to 744.

The nationalities of all the prisoners was made up of Australian (4469), Indigenous (2679), New Zealand (290), Pacific Islander (197), European (176) and Asian (182).

Most offenders were aged 25-29 (1566), followed by 30-34 (1442), 20-24 (1296), 35-39 (1194) and 40-44 (950).

There were 65 17-year-olds in Queensland adult prisons on February 1 and nine people aged 80 or older.

There were 449 people in prison because they had been convicted of murder but that wasn't the most common crime that landed people behind bars.

There were 764 prisoners behind bars for occasioning or actual bodily harm, 580 for assaulting police, 459 for breaking and entering, 439 for assault causing bodily harm and 403 for rape.

