32°
News

REVEALED: The CQ mining stocks to watch in 2017

12th Jan 2017 6:10 AM
BMA'S Caval Ridge Mine - Workers walking to Electric Rope Shovel.
BMA'S Caval Ridge Mine - Workers walking to Electric Rope Shovel. Lee Constable

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIAN mining stocks are back, according to a leading resources analyst.

Jason Stevenson is an analyst for Money Morning and he's compiled a list of the top 10 mining stocks in Australia in 2017.

Four of these companies have operations based in Central Queensland.

"After eight years in the doldrums...a growing chorus of growth hungry investors have shaken off 'mining bust' fears and are piling back into a special group of resource stocks," an article published by Money Morning says.

"The S&P 300 Metals and Mining Index is up more than 50% in six months.

"That's the biggest half-year rise for the index since the market recovery of 2009.

"But the performance of the index doesn't compare to the gains some canny investors have racked up on the right mining stocks.

"The six month-long flurry of investment in the resource sector has sparked a string of fast, three-digit gains on some mining stocks."

The stocks of some mining companies have already risen by more than 150%.

According to Mr Stevenson, this is only the start.

Here are his top tips, relating to CQ.

1. BHP Billiton

Market cap: $59.03b

 

Generic mining pic - Caval Ridge Mine dump truck. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Generic mining pic - Caval Ridge Mine dump truck. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

CQ operations: Queensland Coal comprises the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) and BHP Billiton Mitsui Coal (BMC) assets in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, Australia.

BMA operates seven Bowen Basin mines (Goonyella Riverside, Broadmeadow, Daunia, Peak Downs, Saraji, Blackwater and Caval Ridge) and owns and operates the Hay Point Coal Terminal near Mackay.

BMC owns and operates two open-cut metallurgical coal mines in the Bowen Basin - South Walker Creek Mine and Poitrel Mine.

Summary: Iron ore division is still profitable despite the fall in the iron ore price. Expect the energy division to drive the business over the next 10 years. Both divisions will experience pain in the immediate future.

2. Rio Tinto

 

Rio Tinto&#39;s Hail Creek mine.
Rio Tinto's Hail Creek mine. Contributed

Market cap: $18.75b

CQ operations: Rio Tinto Coal Australia operates the Hail Creek and Kestrel mines. The company also operates the Yarwun alumina refinery, 10km north-west of Gladstone.

Summary: The second largest iron ore producer in the world. Company revenue is heavily dependent on iron ore. I also like the company's exposure to copper, a sector with tremendous supply problems and good growth potential.

3. Santos

 

Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.
Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.

Market cap: $7.4b

CQ operations: Santas has a number of operations across the state, including the GLNG in Gladstone

Summary: Mostly a gas play. 30% ownership in the Gladstone LNG project. This project has started producing. Last year, Santos' balance sheet was in dire straits. I analysed the company for Resource Speculator readers before the capital raising and suggested we would see lower prices in the months ahead. My analysis proved correct. Now, while Santas appears to be cheap, its balance sheet remains extremely leveraged. That said, when oil prices return to their bull market state, Santos should provide a good punt.

4. Whitehaven Coal

 

Dingo Project - Joe Jade Damien Denso wrapping connectors.
Dingo Project - Joe Jade Damien Denso wrapping connectors. contributed

Market cap: $774m

CQ operations: Whitehaven Coal has interests in 70% of the Dingo Project located within Central Queensland. This project targets open-cut hard coking, PCI and thermal coal. The project is a joint venture with Cockatoo Coal via its subsidiary, Independent Coal Pty Limited.

Summary: Large demand for thermal and coking coal from India and China. Long-term coal will suffer as the shift to 'cleaner' energy intensifies. That said, China's energy needs require 50% coal...this will likely remain the same in the future. Whitehaven should be a strong play of the future at these levels; it's operating near its cost of production. Whitehaven remains a speculative play with coal in the dumps. However, coal won't stay at these low prices forever. Still, at the present low priced environment, tread carefully.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bowen basin coal mines cq mining

'He's a hero': Moments before, after fatal plane crash revealed

'He's a hero': Moments before, after fatal plane crash...

IN this exclusive interview, owner of 1770 Castaway Bruce Rhoades hailed his “best mate” Les ‘Woody’ Woodall a hero after the plane he was flying crashed.

'Traumatic': Lifeguard helps rescue plane crash survivors

Lifegard Guy Holling was one of the first on scene at Tusedays plane crash.

Lifeguard describes scene as he arrived at fatal plane crash.

$450k price tag for popular Goondoon St business

WINDING BACK THE CLOCK: Alex Staines after confirming the site for his new Hog's Breath Café in Goondoon Street.

After opening in 2014, Hoggies is now up for sale.

Jail time for texting ex, leaving her lingerie and flowers

WHEN the court says not to text your former partner, don't.

Local Partners

Parkrun launches in Tannum Sands

Almost 100 participants braved the heat with runners, dogs and prams to complete the five km circuit.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim enjoys time with parents

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed

Eli recovering after snake bite in September

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

5 Lady Elliot Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 3 Auction 9th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to introduce 5 Lady Elliot Court to the market! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this low set brick home has to...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction 31st...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...PRICE REDUCED FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Affordable Home, Central Location, Spacious Block and Huge Potential!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

Perfect to invest or as a first home buyer!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $179,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Fantastic Family Home In The Highly Sought After Billabong Estate..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Are you tired of looking at all the poorly maintained properties hitting the market at the moment..? Well it is with great pleasure that LJ Hooker Gladstone would...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

The four bedroom, three bathroom is offered fully furnished

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!