REVEALED: Four new potential coal mines for CQ

Melanie Plane
| 1st Feb 2017 10:00 AM
THE HUNT for Central Queensland coal deposits is expected to start by the end of the year with four coal exploration tender releases looming.

The inaugural Department of Natural Resources and Mines Annual exploration program 2016-17 has identified four coal exploration opportunities in the Bowen Basin will go to tender by April, with tender outcomes due by October-December.

Tenders close between July and September.

EXPLORATION AREAS

1. A 86km2 area of land 60km south-east of Middlemount and 50km north-west of Blackwater will be explored for thermal and possible metallurgical coal. Prospectivity is the Fairhill Formation, Burngrove Formation and German Creek Formation. There has been extremely limited exploration in the area. The area is structurally complex and has abundant intrusions. There is an active mine nearby.

2. A 45km2 area of land 20km north-east of Blackwater and 10km north of Bluff will be explored for thermal coal and or pulverised coal injection. Prospectivity is the Rangal Coal Measures. There has been limited exploration in and adjacent to the area. The area is structurally complex and coal is likely to be deep. There are some old collieries within 10 km.

3. A 97km2 area of land 45km south-east of Blackwater and 10km south of Dingo will be explored for thermal coal and or pulverised coal injection. Prospectivity is the Rangal Coal Measures. There has been limited exploration in the area. The area is structurally complex and coal is likely to be deep.

4. A 45km2 area of land 25km south-east of Middlemount will be explored for soft coking and or thermal coal. Prospectivity is the Rangal Coal Measures, Burngrove Formation and German Creek Formation. There has been limited exploration in and adjacent to the area. The area has intersected high ash interbeded coal seams. The area is structurally complex.

In the report, Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said the minerals and energy sector is of vital importance to Queensland and is a key driver of jobs and economic growth.

He said exploration was the key to furture resource development, jobs and prosperity.

"The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that the sector directly contributed more than $22 billion to the state's economy in 2014-15 and provides jobs for about 60 000 Queenslanders,” Dr Lynham said.

"The Palaszczuk Government supports the sustainable development of the minerals and energy sector, including opening up ongoing exploration opportunities.

"Through the opening up of new exploration opportunities, this program seeks to achieve the best outcomes for all Queenslanders by encouraging investment, creating jobs and further strengthening the state's economy.”

