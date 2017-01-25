REVEALED: Worst streets for drugs and theft in Gladstone

DRUG MAP: Hotspots show off where drug crime is being committed.

DRUG and theft related offences make up the majority of crimes being committed in Gladstone.

During a seven month period starting at the end of June last year, criminals in Gladstone have committed 2435 offences.

But in a good sign, this figure actually represents a drop in crime by 242 offences during the same period the year before.

The most common offence Gladstone police dealt with in the past seven months were drug offences, totalling 530.

Assault hotspots QPS

Gladstone CBD (88), West Gladstone (60) and South Gladstone (56) recorded the highest number of drug related crimes.

In West Gladstone drug hotspots included Larsen and Mellefont St, multiple streets located around Gladstone Hospital and Geraldine and Grayson Sts.

In the CBD, hotspots included Yarroon and Goondoon Sts, while in South Gladstone drugs crimes were concentrated around Off Ln and Bonar St.

The second most common offence was theft, with 449 offences recorded in the past seven months.

West Gladstone once again featured heavily, with 68 offences recorded in the area.

Hotspots included streets located around the hospital, as well as the Dawson Hwy and around Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre.

The third most common offence was 'Good Order Offences' (public nuisance), with 369 incidents recorded.

The next worst area of crime was traffic offences, with 290 drivers caught mainly on the Dawson Hwy, Kin Kora intersection and on Gladstone/Benaraby Rd.

Traffic offence hotspots QPS

Crime breakdown

Drug - 530

Theft - 449

Good Order - 369

Traffic - 290

Property damage - 199

Assault - 147

Unlawful entry - 138

Fraud - 100

Weapons - 51

Unlawful use of motor vehicle - 38

Handling stolen goods - 25

Robbery - 5