REVEALED: Cheapest places to fill your petrol tank in Gladstone

YOUR fuel light is on, and you have a whole week until pay day comes back around.

And it doesn't help that petrol prices in the Gladstone region continue to rise, with the average price going at 130.2c a litre.

So we've compiled a list of the fuel stations in the region, which participate in the RACQ Fair Fuel Price - a research survey that provides motorists with an indication of what they should pay for fuel.

1. Caltex South Gladstone: 122.4 - 127.3c a litre

2. Caltex Boyne Island: 127.4 - 132.3c a litre

3. BP Boyne Island: 127.4 - 132.3c a litre

4. Caltex Boyne River Beneraby: 127.4 - 132.3c a litre

5. Caltex Bororen: 132.4 - 137.3c a litre

6. Puma Banana Truck Shop: 132.4 - 137.3c a litre

The RACQ Fair Fuel Price is calculated on the price of oil and the Terminal Gate Price plus reasonable costs and margins.

In South East Queensland, the RACQ Fair Fuel Price accounts for the price cycle and provides an indication of what an appropriate Fair Fuel Price is for each day in the cycle.

Not all petrol stations participate in the RACQ Fair Fuel Prices.

For further details about how the service works, see the Fact Sheet.