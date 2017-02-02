REVEALED: $6.4M in dividends flow back to Gladstone

UPON the Premier's visit to Gladstone this morning, Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that $6.4 million will flow back to the Gladstone Region, as part of the commitment to divert the city 50% of dividends and tax-equivalent payments paid by the Gladstone Area Water board.

As part of the 2016 State budget, the Palaszczuk Government promised to return to the Gladstone Regional Council half of the dividends paid to the State Government by GAWB.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was the first annual payment that will flow to the city with funds estimated to be more than $18 million over four financial years.

"I acknowledge the presentations on this issue made by the Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and the Mayor, Matt Burnett," she said.

"Both put forward a solid case for the Council to retain part of the dividends that would otherwise go to the State Government.

"It has taken my government to act on this issue, following the failure of the former government ... to respond to the council's request."

Ms Palaszczuk said GAWB usually paid its dividends and tax-equivalent payments to the State Government half way through each financial year, so the council could expect its first payment this month.