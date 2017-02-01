47 declare bankruptcy in Gladstone over a grim three months

THE number of Gladstone residents struggling with financial ruin has been released, suggesting the pain isn't over for many families.

New figures show 47 Gladstone people found themselves in financial ruin from October - December 2016.

The figures, released by Australian Financial Security Authority, reveal the how many new insolences and bankruptcies were made in Gladstone.

All up 25 people filed for bankruptcy and 22 secured debt agreements.

The dismal statistics show people are struggling to make ends meet following falling property and rent prices and industry job losses.

We faired far worse than Rockhampton, which had 18 people suffer financial ruin.

But in Mackay it was far more grim, with 87 people filing for bankruptcy in the December quarter.

Meanwhile in Bundaberg 31 files for bankruptcy and 17 debt agreements and personal insolvency agreements were made.

Gladstone had the ninth highest total number of debtors in the state.

The figure has hardly changed since the October report, where the number of individuals who fell victim to insolvency or bankruptcy was at 55.

Between March and June the figure was at 41.

A personal insolvency is a former arrangement under the Bankruptcy Act 1996 to help people manage their debts.