Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

A FOUR-bedroom Mount Rollo Rd mansion was sold under the hammer for $870,000 to a retired Gladstone couple.

There was "competitive bidding" at the auction, held late last month, but no one was prepared to beat the bid of $870,000.

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000. RP Data

Ray White real estate agent Derran Corke said most of the bidders were from the Gladstone region.

"We did have one phone bidder too from interstate and another gentleman from New South Wales."

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road

"I believe his intention was initially to rent it out with plans to move to Gladstone next year for work.

"The local couple who purchased it are retired and they some family members who own a business in Gladstone."

The 500sqm home has four bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool.

Mr Corke said the auction reflected the market in that there is plenty of in homes on acreage.

"I think people just want to take advantage of the market and up size, and it's a bit of a lifestyle change too," he said.