RESULTS: Anxious wait for trainer with $10,000 win at Calliope Races

Jon Ortlieb | 16th Jan 2017 7:54 AM
FLYING HOOVES: Dudoomp, left, wins the 2017 Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup, with jockey Dale Evans, from Go As You Please.
FLYING HOOVES: Dudoomp, left, wins the 2017 Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup, with jockey Dale Evans, from Go As You Please. Jon Ortlieb

IT has been a bit of a wait for Rockhampton trainer Kevin Miller to see the best of Dudoomp again and he had to bide his time just a bit longer for that elusive win on Saturday at Calliope.

Miller had an anxious 15-minute delay to see if his mare had snagged the $10,000 Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup when Natalea Summers, the jockey of second-placed Go As You Please, fired in a protest against Dudoomp and her jockey Dale Evans.

The complaint of interference at the 100m mark was eventually dismissed by stewards, leaving Miller and his co-owner with the cup, which was being run for the 105th time, and a handy pay cheque.

The win was a welcome return to form for the 4yo mare after some fairly ordinary efforts, for just one placing in her last five starts. Her last outing was a tenth of 12 in a 1500m Class 3 Hcp at Rockhampton on December 20 last year.

"Her form hasn't been that great lately, she hasn't been racing up to her best form,” Miller said.

"I might not have given a big enough break this time in so we tried to freshen her up a bit and get a bit of form back,” he said.

"This sort of a race is her go, it was the sort of race we needed.”

For Miller it was also the chance to see how his mare, who he bought as a yearling, would go over the mile (1600m). She has had one other run over the distance at Doomben.

"She likes to get back a bit and this race got her going again with a bit of confidence,” Miller said.

Jockey Dale Evans and strapper Gemma Hogg with Dudoomp after he took out the Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup.
Jockey Dale Evans and strapper Gemma Hogg with Dudoomp after he took out the Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup. Jon Ortlieb

"She hit the line okay but she didn't want to go any further, I reckon the mile might be her limit,” he said.

Evans balanced the mare nicely around the picturesque Calliope track and she handled the last tricky turn well to hit the lead in the straight and then hold off the fast-finishing Raymond West Rockhampton-trained Go As You Please by a neck, with Mystic Harmony, trained by Mackay's John Manzelmann, another two and half lengths away in third.

It is now likely to be another country assignment for Dudoomp following her fourth win from 25 starts.

"We'll see how she pulls up but it will probably be another bush race like this one, maybe something in Emerald,” Miller said.

The thrilling cup finish capped off a good day of racing for the Calliope Jockey Club at its reschedule meeting after Boxing Day was washed out.

The Glenn Richardson Nanango-trained Klammer opened proceedings with a win in the Class 3 Plate with Natalae Summers in the saddle. Rockhampton trainer Darryl Johnston brought up the second winner of the day with Rose Or Bud piloted by Darren Evans in the QTIS Maiden Plate. Despite running wide off the track on the final turn, the 3yo filly still proved too good in the run home.

Samuel James, trained on the Sunshine Coast by Michael Jokic and ridden by Scott Sheargold, took out the Class B Hcp. In the Open Hcp fourth event, well-travelled Miles trainer Bevan Johnson got the chocolates with race favourite Man Of Destiny ridden by Dakota Graham.

Bevan Johnston was named trainer of the meet with Natalea Summers the best jockey.

RESULTS:

Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cup Meeting. Saturday, January 14. Weather: Fine. Track: Good 3.

Race 1: Ironmonger Shipping Class 3 Plate 1000m. P Jackson, G Richardson, L Jackson and D Jackson's 5yo bay gelding KLAMMER by Snitzel out of Morrego (More Than Ready) 58.5kg 1st($4 Natalea Summers); 2nd Howzat For Luck 55kg ($2.80 Quayde Krogh); 3rd Muscovy 60kg ($4.20 Dale Evans). Then came: Can't Forget ($7), Cuba Rose ($3.50), Bossy Beach ($4.80), into's Lass ($4), Veselka ($13), Vicious Chick ($11), Bitten ($13). All started. Time: 57.99. Margins: Nose by 1-1/4 len. Winner trained by Glenn Richardson (Nanango).

Race 2: Landmark QTIS Maiden Plate 1000m. B Watts' 3yo bay filly ROSE OR BUD by Bagger Vance out of Val or Nova (Val Royal) 55kg 1st ($3 Darren Evans). 2nd Crimson Kimono 55kg ($4.20 Mark Barnham); 3rd Miss Dora ($9 Pietro Romeo). Then came: Belmont Turf Belle ($4.20), Grandzone Rocket ($13), Lower ($5), Crunch Time ($11), Racey Chick ($11), Neon Magic ($5), Typhoon Tahnie ($11). Emergencies: Causing Mayham, Dream Of Choice. All started. Time: 59.00. Margins: 2-1/4 len x 2-1/4 len. Winner trained by Darryl Johnson (Rockhampton).

Race 3: Calliope Central Bowls Club Class B Hcp 1072m. M Jokic's 4yo bay horse SAMUEL JAMES by Amadeus Wolf out of Jessica Said (All Chatter) 56kg 1st ($10 Scott Sheargold). 2nd Mower 54kg ($9 Dakota Graham), 3rd Charson's Gift 58.5kg ($6 Natalea Summers). Then came: Endevour Bay ($6), Seeyawheniseeya ($8), Jill's Shadow ($8), Dear Mama (emerg $13), That Pretty Girl ($10), Bagger Tricks ($8), Whymegod ($6). Emergencies: I'm Just Lulu, Costa Little, Accepting. Scratched: Celtic Spell, Isis Amber. Time: 1:02.98. Margins: 1/2 len x 1/2 len. Winner trained by Michael Jokic (Sunshine Coast).

Race 4: Rayment Excavations Open Hcp 1072m. DM Johnson, BW Johnson, R Turnbull, D Kavanagh, D Dern-Tucker, BJ Michael, SK Juhas and JC Juhas' 8yo bay gelding MAN OF DESTINY by Magic Albert out of Date With Destiny (Snippets) 59kg 1st ($1.80 Dakota Graham); 2nd James Is Blond 55kg ($8 Darren Evans); 3rd Albertique 55.5kg ($7 Melody O'Brien). Then came: King Cobra ($5.50), Al's Brief ($4), Blaze To Fortune ($10), Strategic Glory ($13), Bjorn ($6). All started. Time: 1.01:56. Margins: 3/4 len x 1/2 len. Winner trained by Bevan Johnson (Miles).

Race 5: Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup Benchmark 55 Hcp 1608m. KJ Miller, MJ Dunne's 4yo bay mare DUDOOMP by Hidden Dragon out of Rogue Trader (British Banker) 58.5kg 1st ($4.60 Dale Evans); 2nd Go As You Please 55.5kg ($3.50 Natalea Summers); 3rd Mystic Harmony 56.5kg ($4.50 Chelsea Jokic). Then came: Lucifer's Angel ($5.50), Wulfies Lady ($4.60), Murphy's Coal Dust ($3.20), Itty Gitty ($10). All started. Time: 1.38:43. Margins: Nk x 1-1/2 len. Winner trained by Kevin J Miller (Rockhampton)

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!