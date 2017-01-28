Respected local and boxing great honoured on 80th birthday

GARY Cowburn's 80th birthday party was a community affair, with locals and those from afar turning out to mark the occasion.

Gary is a respected Aboriginal elder who has dedicated much of his life to helping others.

He's volunteered in a number of roles over the years, including as boxing trainer at Gladstone's PCYC.

Fittingly, his birthday was celebrated at the PCYC, with PCYC CEO Phil Schulz flying up from Brisbane to present Gary with a plaque and show his appreciation.

Gladstone PCYC manager Sergeant John Kendall said Gary's birthday was a perfect opportunity to recognise his achievements.

Boxing legend Gary Cowburn celebrates his 80th birthday at Gladstone PCYC. Contributed

"The 80th birthday was a function PCYC wanted to do for Gary in conjunction with his family and friends, to thank him for his over 36 years of dedication and commitment," Sgt Kendall said.

"He offered his time voluntarily to work with young people through not only boxing but a range of other activities and events within the community."

Gary is a former Australian, Queensland and British Empire welterweight champion and Queensland Boxing Hall of Fame inductee.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and councillors PJ Sobhanian, Glen Churchill, Rick Hansen and Cindy Bush were all at Gary's birthday, along with his friends and family from near and far.

Gary Cowburn throws on the gloves to show his birthday attendees how it's done. Contributed

Sgt Kendall said he's known Gary through the PCYC from more than 14 years.

"Gary and I travelled all over Queensland taking young boxers both male and female around to compete and those days were some of the greatest days ever," he said.

"The boxers and I had a great deal of respect for this man who not only achieved so much in his own goals for himself, but gave so much back to others without any expectation to receive something in return."

Gary showed everyone he still has the skills, throwing on his gloves and giving those at the party a special boxing demonstration.

Gary enjoyed the night with his loving wife Joy by his side.