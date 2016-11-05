Resignation gives MPs a 'wake up call'

FORCED RESIGNATION: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson had to quit cabinet over an unpaid council rates bill.

AN UNPAID council rates bill of $8000 and revelations about the use of an unregistered car is what brought down Agriculture Minister Leanne Donaldson.

The member for Bundaberg was forced to resign as the minister after 11 months of being in the job.

But if you voted for Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, rest assured his car registration is "under control” and he can definitely remember paying his rates this year.

Mr Butcher said Ms Donaldson had performed her role as Agriculture Minister admirably.

"Unfortunately personal circumstances put her in this position,” he said.

"When she was minister she was very good at her job and got out and actively talked to the agricultural sector.

"What happened to her was just a mistake.”

Mr Butcher said Ms Donaldson's resignation over unpaid bills should be a "wake up call” for members of parliament to ensure "your personal stuff is up to date”.

"We're public figures and you need to be on top of your game despite how busy you are,” he said.

"She did the right thing in resigning but she'll still be a very good member for Bundaberg.”