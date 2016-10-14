26°
Mayor 'not convinced' on $21.5m Gladstone resort

Tegan Annett
14th Oct 2016 2:38 PM
The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.
The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.

THE approval of a 431 site resort and caravan park north of Calliope hangs in the balance of the response from residents who live at Burua and River Ranch.

The development has reached comment period for the fourth time, and Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett is still not convinced it should go ahead.

The comment period is lengthened until May next year, the longest Mr Burnett has seen in his time with the council.

Applicants Gracemere Planning and Surveyors said the extended consultation was to ensure they heard all concerns from residents.

"I just don't know if it's right for that particular area," Mr Burnett said.

Mr Burnett said the main hurdle the developer faced was the change of material use from a rural zone to commercial.

"Looking at other (proposed) resorts, there's one at Curtis Island, another at Hummock Hill. There's others that have more legs than this one," he said.

"You need to find the right location, and it might be there (at Burua) but I'm not convinced."

The same project was previously rejected by the council due to concerns it would become a workers camp instead of a tourist attraction.

To have your say email your concerns to info@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au.

Gladstone Observer

