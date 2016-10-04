'Toxic gas smell': New Auckland residents report

THERE was something strange in the air across the Gladstone region yesterday, literally.
Plenty of residents were posting to Facebook asking if anyone could smell the "hot plastic" or a "burning rubber" stench hanging around in the air.
Gemma Anderson posted to Facebook about noon yesterday:
"Anyone else in the old New Auckland area getting a hot plastic smell?" she said.
"It smells like hot laminating or something really hot and plastic. I have checked the whole house, and it's coming from outside, on the breeze. Just wanted to check if anyone else can smell it or if I am having a stroke or something."
The post had 44 comments from residents living in all suburbs of the region, including Kirkwood, Telina and Sun Valley.
A Queensland Fire Emergency spokesman said two Gladstone crews were called to a job in New Auckland in Hodge St after residents reported they could smell a "toxic gas" in the air.
The spokesman said a resident reported having trouble breathing.
The crews went out to investigate the smell and took readings of the air, but found nothing.
The spokesman said there was also a permitted burn in the Boyne Valley.