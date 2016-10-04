28°
Business

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

4th Oct 2016 1:47 PM
Kieran Salsone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Reserve Bank of Australia is leaving interest rates as is, at 1.5%, pointing to a rise in commodity prices, growth in the Australian economy and a gradual improvement in world markets.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the fall in mining investment was being replaced by residential construction, exports and public deband.

Australia appears more confident, with "household and business sentiment above average".

The unemployment rate has fallen, part-time work is growing, but the amount of full-time work is edging very slowly upward.

Inflation is still low, Mr Lowe said, and while labour costs stay down, that is unlikely to change.

The cash rate was dropped to 1.75% in May, then again to 1.5% in August.

 

Read the full statement from RBA Governor Philip Lowe below:

At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.50 per cent.

The global economy is continuing to grow, at a lower than average pace. Labour market conditions in the advanced economies have improved over the past year, but growth in global industrial production and trade remains subdued.

Actions by Chinese policymakers have been supporting growth, but the underlying pace of growth in China has been moderating. Inflation remains below most central banks' targets.

Commodity prices have risen over recent months, following the very substantial declines over the past few years. The higher commodity prices have supported a rise in Australia's terms of trade, although they remain much lower than they have been in recent years.

Financial markets have continued to function effectively. Funding costs for high-quality borrowers remain low and, globally, monetary policy remains remarkably accommodative. Government bond yields are near their historical lows.

In Australia, the economy is continuing to grow at a moderate rate. The large decline in mining investment is being offset by growth in other areas, including residential construction, public demand and exports.

Household consumption has been growing at a reasonable pace, but appears to have slowed a little recently. Measures of household and business sentiment remain above average.

Labour market indicators have been somewhat mixed. The unemployment rate has fallen further, although there is considerable variation in employment growth across the country. 

Part-time employment has been growing strongly, while growth in full-time employment has been subdued. The forward-looking indicators point to continued expansion in employment in the near term.

Inflation remains quite low. Given very subdued growth in labour costs and very low cost pressures elsewhere in the world, this is expected to remain the case for some time.

Low interest rates have been supporting domestic demand and the lower exchange rate since 2013 has been helping the traded sector. Financial institutions are in a position to lend for worthwhile purposes.

These factors are all assisting the economy to make the necessary economic adjustments, though an appreciating exchange rate could complicate this.

Supervisory measures have strengthened lending standards in the housing market. Separately, a number of lenders are also taking a more cautious attitude to lending in certain segments. Growth in lending for housing has slowed over the past year. Turnover in the housing market has declined.

The rate of increase in housing prices is lower than it was a year ago, although some markets have strengthened recently. Considerable supply of apartments is scheduled to come on stream over the next couple of years, particularly in the eastern capital cities. Growth in rents is the slowest for some decades.

Taking account of the available information, and having eased monetary policy at its May and August meetings, the Board judged that holding the stance of policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time.

 

Topics:  editors picks, reserve bank

10 projects in the pipe for Gladstone worth $8 million

10 projects in the pipe for Gladstone worth $8 million

COUNCIL is on the hunt for a pot of gold.

'Secret': Local cafe lures truckies to sell 400 pies a day

Julie Beel accepts her best cafe award from Darryl Branthwaite last year.

LOCAL business owner's four hour trek south for 'secret ingredient'.

'Toxic gas smell': New Auckland residents report

FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

WIDE-SPREAD reports of something strange in Gladstone's air.

Gladstone CBD to buzz with excitement this weekend

Gladstone CBD from The Oaks Hotel roof, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

The Library Square Markets will take on a new name, look and flavour

Local Partners

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

THE $4m Alf Larson/Lions Park upgrade has created a buzz in the Miriam Vale area, with locals and tourists flooding the play area on the last day of the school

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Many Peaks publican died suddenly

Public meeting works on a plan to bring area back to its pre-amalgamation glory

The sudden death of Rowland Smith Williams occurred at Many Peaks.

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

140 & 146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP + OFFICE ON BENARABY ROAD

54B Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial - SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ... PLEASE CALL

- SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ACCESS. - 6 METRE HIGH SHED, THREE PHASE POWER AND HIGH BAY LIGHTING - 42M2 OFFICE BUILDING...

EXCELLENT CITY HEART INVESTMENT - OWNER WANTS SOLD!

139 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's ... PLEASE CALL

- Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's largest office products company with annual turnover of $25B. - Appealing two level building...

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT HOME??

28 Aspland Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Tucked away in Clinton, close to Airport and a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first home buyer...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT LOCATED ON CBD FRINGE...MUST SELL

5/16 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

If you're sick of paying rent and considering buying an affordable unit in Gladstone then don't delay to contact the agent to inspect this new opportunity. This...

Here&#39;s the reasons you should inspect this home:

24 Harrier Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

This house is neatly tucked away in a leafy established suburb surrounded by established solid homes and is crying out for a new family... - It's walking distance...

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”