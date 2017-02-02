'Good news': Health of the Gladstone Harbour revealed

THE Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership 2016 report card was released today.

The report card is based on the results of the testing of 95 measures between July 2015 and June 2016.

Environmental Minister Steven Miles MP (left) with Paul Birch (Chairman of Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership)

READ: Five key findings from the Healthy Harbour Report

READ: 'Data mysteriously not included': Gladstone Harbour report

This year's assessment, for the first time, included 'Fish and Crabs' (fish recruitment indicator only) and 'Indigenous Cultural Heritage' indicator groups for the first time.

WHAT IT MEANS:

A: Very good

B: Good

C: Satisfactory

D: Poor

E: Very Poor

And it seems in comparison to last year's report card, there's been little change in the harbour's overall environmental health, which scored a result of 'C' both years.

The harbour also scored a 'C' in cultural health, but stepped it up with scores of 'B' for both the economic and social health.

Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection Steven Miles released the report today at CQUniversity, saying it's a "good result".

This year's report card is the most comprehensive yet, with 95 measures assessing the Gladstone Harbour's health.

"The new measures go to fish recruitment and cultural and heritage incorporation," Dr Miles said.

"It's always been a very broad report card that covered a lot of different aspects not just the environmental - it's expended even further this time."

Dr Miles said it was the results were good, considering the traffic and industry in Gladstone's harbour.

"To see water quality good to very good throughout the system, given the scale and intensity of industry here in Gladstone, and agriculture upstream, it's good news."

Aerial view of the Gladstone Harbour.Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA110713PLAN

The overall environmental health of harbour meets all relevant State and Federal Government Marine Water Quality guidelines.

The report reveals that nine of the 13 zones monitored received with a 'B' or 'C' grade, and water quality in each of the zones received with a score of 'B' or 'A'.

This is an improvement from the findings of the 2015 report card, which scored an overall 'C'.

Where the harbour didn't do so well were the zones including coral and seagrass, receiving results of 'D' and 'E', an outlier in bringing the overall rating down.