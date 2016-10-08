Gladstone industry heavyweight made immortal

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance recognised three individuals for their contributions to Gladstone industry with the presentation of the annual GEA Industry Awards on Thursday night.

At the annual Gala Dinner GEA presented the Forty Calis Memorial, the Wayne Peachey Memorial and the GEA Industry Hall of Fame awards.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the awards each represented different values important to the success of the Gladstone supply chain.

The Forty Calis Memorial Award is presented to an individual for entrepreneurial spirit, The Wayne Peachey Memorial Award for exception quality of work and the Hall of Fame recognises outstanding individuals that are be role models.

"GEA was pleased to present this award to Patrice Brown, Director of CQG Consulting, for her continued contributions to Gladstone regional growth and development.

"Joe transformed Prime into one of the largest privately-owned hire companies in the state through his dedication to quality," Mrs Homann said.

Past recipients of the award have included Cyril Golding, Colin Walz and Bob McCosker and there hasn't been anyone inducted since 2013.

"So we were very excited to induct Rennie Fritschy," Mrs Homann said.

"Rennie has had a distinguished career spanning the alumina, nickel, petrochemical and textile industries, and as the chancellor of CQUniversity.

"He has held numerous chief executive and managing director roles, including eight years at Queensland Alumina Limited."