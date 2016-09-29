Relief for Optus customers on the way

THE council is expected to allow Optus to put a new tower at South Trees so customers who struggle to get reception or have blackspots will likely have relief soon.

Optus has plans to lease land off the council at Gladstone Clay Target Club to erect the tower.

A condition of the deal is that Optus provides additional capacity for other carriers to use the tower.

"Optus only care about themselves and I just want to make sure our local providers are looked after," Councillor Matt Burnett said.

"I don't like the big fellas pushing our little guys around."

The council heard that Gladstone Clay Target Club did not have an issue with sharing space with the Optus tower but rent from the lease of the land would be paid to the council.

Council will confirm the decision next week.