'Relaxed, cool, sexy': Fashion extravaganza in Gladstone's CBD

THE runway came to Gladstone's CBD on Friday night for Runway 7 Model and Talent's street style fashion show.

Young Gladstone models were centre stage as they strutted down the runway at Lightbox Espresso and Winebar. They donned a combination of their own clothes and other pieces from Goondoon St boutique Runway 7.

Runway 7 director Carla Jayne Smith said the fashion show had a "relaxed, cool and sexy feel".

"This street style fashion show is all about rocking your own individuality through the clothing," she said. "The models were asked to bring some items that fit the theme and I've teamed it back with clothing from Runway 7 boutique."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The event was a case of small businesses working together, with locals involved in the styling, hair and make-up. Hair styling was done by Gladstone's Silver Salon. Gladstone CBD's Lightbox Espresso and Winebar transformed into a runway for the occasion too. The models are all signed with Gladstone company Runway 7 Model and Talent, founded by Ms Smith alongside Karen Walker.

It wasn't the only reason to celebrate for the company.

Yesterday they shared news on their Facebook page about teen model Madisyn Ninness who made the top 10 Miss Teen Australia competition.

For more information, visit Runway 7 Model and Talent Agency.