Jobs to lure workers for Gladstone population boost

Region looks to jobs in retail and health for future population growth.

MAYOR Matt Burnett doesn't think Gladstone's population will hit more than 100,000 by 2031 but says as the region grows it won't have to "live and breathe on major projects".

Although he said the projected population figure of 111,690 was devised by experts and would be used by the council to plan for the future, "previous projections haven't been accurate".

"I certainly don't live by the projections but we do consider them when we're looking at the future development of the region and planning for infrastructure," he said.

"There will be growth but we're not talking about a major boost of 20% or anything like that over the coming years.

"Absolutely I'd like to see 100,000 people here...I would like to see 200,000 and I believe we will see that size population not too far off from 2030."

Although Cr Burnett believed the growth of the region's population would be tied to the continued growth and expansion of Gladstone Ports Corporation, he said "we won't have to rely on big industry to keep people here".

However he did say Northern Oil's Biofuels project, Casper Energy's proposed refinery and Queensland Energy Resources oil project would help to support the region.

"Our focus is on jobs in retail and health because that's where the council's data indicates we're lacking at the moment," Cr Burnett said.

"We're looking to improve health services here because we've already seen what the $42 million funding boost to Gladstone Hospital did to attract specialists, which has been a real problem for us.

"There are still more positions that need to be filled in health and then when the Stockland development goes ahead that will help to fill vacancies in retail which will stop people looking elsewhere to shop."

The council also expected a growing Gladstone population to be supported by the continued success of the cruise ship industry as well as a recent push to get caravanners off the Bruce Hwy and into town.

But MRCagny urban planner Steven Burgess said the trick to growing a regional population was to provide medium density homes closer to a vibrant city centre.

And although Cr Burnett didn't want to "force" people to move closer to the city, he said the council's new town plan "encourages urban density and discourages urban sprawl". "We're looking to have multi-unit dwellings in the city which reduces the cost of infrastructure and makes it cheaper for the community because we're intensifying the use," he said.. "But ports make cities grow..."