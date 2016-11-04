Region could get some rain

MIXED CONDITIONS: Gladstone is not expected to be hit by a storm but we could get some rain today and tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

DESPITE some thunderstorms out west near Clermont and Moranbah, the Gladstone region should stay relatively dry across the next three days.

That's the advice coming from Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Sean Fitzgerald.

He said most of the storm activity yesterday was confined to the west.

Mr Fitzgerald said some severe storms were predicted for the areas around Longreach and Blackall today.

"For Gladstone and Rocky it's mostly going to be showers,” he said.

"There's some indication on some of the models that there will be a bit of rain south of Mackay and north of Rocky.”

Mr Fitzgerald said there was a good chance Gladstone and the surrounding areas would get some rain today.

"It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for a shower,” he said.

"It's a similar story for Saturday as well.”

Mr Fitzgerald said Sunday would be a different story.

"The temperature will be quite warm, up to 33 degrees, which is a few degrees above average,” he said. "For you guys in Gladstone, it's going to be mostly sunny or partly cloudy for the rest of next week.”

Craig Olive from Pat's Tackle World said the weather should mean some decent fishing this weekend.

"Even if there is some rain, the fish don't mind the rain,” he said.

Mr Olive said if there was any rain it would only help the breeding and growth for barramundi.

Mr Olive said the easterly winds predicted for this morning would be good for fishing. He said tomorrow the wind looked more variable and would pick up later in the afternoon.

Like Mr Olive, the BoM forecaster said people should be aware of the variable winds.