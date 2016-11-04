28°
News

Region could get some rain

Chris Lees | 4th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
MIXED CONDITIONS: Gladstone is not expected to be hit by a storm but we could get some rain today and tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
MIXED CONDITIONS: Gladstone is not expected to be hit by a storm but we could get some rain today and tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Paul Braven GLA031116WEATHER

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE some thunderstorms out west near Clermont and Moranbah, the Gladstone region should stay relatively dry across the next three days.

That's the advice coming from Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Sean Fitzgerald.

He said most of the storm activity yesterday was confined to the west.

Mr Fitzgerald said some severe storms were predicted for the areas around Longreach and Blackall today.

"For Gladstone and Rocky it's mostly going to be showers,” he said.

"There's some indication on some of the models that there will be a bit of rain south of Mackay and north of Rocky.”

Mr Fitzgerald said there was a good chance Gladstone and the surrounding areas would get some rain today.

"It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for a shower,” he said.

"It's a similar story for Saturday as well.”

Mr Fitzgerald said Sunday would be a different story.

"The temperature will be quite warm, up to 33 degrees, which is a few degrees above average,” he said. "For you guys in Gladstone, it's going to be mostly sunny or partly cloudy for the rest of next week.”

Craig Olive from Pat's Tackle World said the weather should mean some decent fishing this weekend.

"Even if there is some rain, the fish don't mind the rain,” he said.

Mr Olive said if there was any rain it would only help the breeding and growth for barramundi.

Mr Olive said the easterly winds predicted for this morning would be good for fishing. He said tomorrow the wind looked more variable and would pick up later in the afternoon.

Like Mr Olive, the BoM forecaster said people should be aware of the variable winds.

Gladstone Observer
Region could get some rain

Region could get some rain

Hot weather predicted for Sunday but there could be some rain before then

UPDATE: Man 'lost phone' before Gladstone disappearance

WITHOUT A TRACE: Police fear for George Hnoudis' welfare, as his disappearance is out of character.

FAMILY of a man who disappeared in Gladstone fear for his safety.

Gladstone's drink drivers named and shamed

Gladstone police reveal names of drink drivers caught on our roads

Gladstone police reveal names of drink drivers caught on our roads

Company buys multi-billion dollar local mine

Callide Valley open cut mine - visit to Biloela by Hervey Bay Probus Club. Photo contributed

UNCERTAINTY ends as company acquires multi-billion dollar local mine

Local Partners

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

ON NOTICE: The council has issued a warning to property owners to clean up their yard.

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $285,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $405,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $419,000

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

HUGE HOME SEEKING NEW FAMILY

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 5 $579,000

This spacious and comfortable home has all but one thing.. A family to fill it! Set on a huge 2400sqm block with expansive ocean views this house has it all. The...

MODERN DAY QUEENSLANDER ON 1011m2!

8 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $338,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to introduce 8 GAPPARIS STREET, KIN KORA to the market! Oozing character and charm is this beautiful high set modern day...

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

FAMILY HOME MUST BE SOLD!!

9 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Open to Offers

It's been on the market for some time now, the family have now opened this property to Buyers asking for 'Offers' to be presented. Previously priced at $195,000...

ONE ACRE ALLOTMENT WITH HOUSE ...CLOSE TO CBD!

21 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $179,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE has another great buy for the astute developer, first home owner or simply someone who loves to renovate! What would you do with a...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $495,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Four inner-city motels on the market worth millions

No Caption

FOUR motels in or near Gladstone's CBD thrown on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!