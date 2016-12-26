Regifting 40 years later

The 40-year-old solid timber table has been engraved and re-gifted to the Mission to Seafarers.

AN ARTISTICALLY engraved boardroom table has been regifted to the Gladstone Mission to Seafarers.

The solid timber boardroom table from 1975 has been given a new life with detailed carvings of ship anchors.

The table was originally given to the Gladstone Area Water Board by the Gladstone Ports Corporation when they moved offices.

GAWB chief operating officer John Tumbers said it was only fitting to regift the table to a Gladstone community group, after having had the table for more than 40 years.

"The table was originally gifted to GAWB by the Gladstone Ports Corporation, so we thought it was fitting to work with the port to find a deserving new home for the table,” Mr Tumbers said.

The table was dismantled and was hoisted out of the second floor window by crane, leaving the same way it was installed.

Mission to Seafarers chaplain Russell Cunningham said it was an honour to receive the table, and it would be well utilised.

"We're delighted to receive this blessing, which is a part of Gladstone's history,” Mr Cunningham said.

"It will be a wonderful and appropriate dressing for our maritime-based boardroom, which is utilised by many organisations in the maritime community.”

Mr Tumbers said because of the Mission to Seafarers' service in the maritime community, it was a deserved and obvious choice to regift them the timber table.