Reggae tunes and arts feature in family-friendly event

GREAT FUN: The Threadz will play at Crow Street Creative's event on Saturday afternoon.

IF YOU want to see this band play you might have to be invited to their place for a cold beer.

The four members of The Threadz, Craig on guitar and vocals, Elke the bass player, Dan on drums and Gaston on harmonica, came together four months ago striking up a solid following in the community.

"People ask us where they can see us perform and we say they have to come around for a beer," Craig said.

"We're a community band, we don't plan to tour or play in pubs. Crow Street is home for us."

Having played the piano during late primary school, Craig quickly changed instrument, teaching himself guitar when he was 14.

Always surrounded by music, it's the communication side of it, that the guitarist enjoys most.

"I see music as communication," Craig said.

"The jam sesh between musicians and the audience, that's what I want to be a part of."

Meeting between three to seven times a month, the fluidity of the band is evident in their free flowing performance.

The blues and reggae style tunes are not inspired by other musicians, instead it's all about feeling the mood in jam sessions and creating what flows.

"We like to keep it interesting and fresh, a hit of energy," Craig said.

"The blues genre is a bit more upbeat and keeps the foot tapping.

"When you come to our house you will see a piano, drum kit, guitars... you can picture what a barbecue is like."

Coinciding with the "organic aura" of the band, their desire to play for free is fuelled by their support towards boosting the creative industry.

Encouraging the arts through events like Crow Street Markets and contributing to the community is something The Threadz have a passion for.

"People don't see what happens in the day time, art classes, circuit classes, aerial classes," Craig said.

"But through great events people can have fun with a beer and great food and it all goes to funding Crow Street."

Crow Street Creative's afternoon event is now on Saturday evenings starting at 5pm.

Entry is $5 with kids free and all proceeds go towards supporting the not for profit Crow Street Creative. There is food, drinks and activities for the kids.