Quick fix for Gladstone's unemployed

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance's Ready For Work program is helping reduce teen unemployment.

Tailored for youth aged between 16 and 24-years-old, 74 students have participated in the program, with a quarter of them gaining work.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the program was about giving people confidence and the right skills to successfully seek employment.

"It may not be the dream job but it's all about creating a pathway, getting out into the employment game and being in the right frame of mind," she said.

With a marketing degree under his belt, graduate Timothee Choury said the GEA program helped him learn English, while furthering his skills in the employment field.

Other students like Rhianna Schmidt said she learnt vital skills needed across all steps of employment. She had been unemployed for two years.

The self proclaimed "stay at home sister" said she had learnt "what to prepare for a job, what to wear to the interview and how to prepare".

"I just used to rock up and answer the questions but now I know how to research the job and practise," Ms Schmidt said.

Ms Homann said learning how to dress for the job and listening to guest speakers meant GEA graduates left well equipped for the workforce.

"The GEA reputation is really good out there in the community," she said.