'Very glamorous': Gutsy Tannum ladies stun beach-goers

THE women from Tannum Sands Red Hats Society have come together bearing all bar a purple bikini.

Dared by a fellow Red Hat group the brave women stepped out on Tannum Sands beach in over sized t-shirts with the print of a bikini body plastered to the front and back.

Vice Queen Linda Sayre says the cheeky number is all part of the fun the women strive for in everyday life which started with two friends in America going for morning tea.

"The ladies that had these t-shirts dared us to get together and get it out there as a challenge. So now we've done it," Ms Sayre said.

"We go out and have a lovely time, lots of laughs and just get together once a month."

Tannum Sands Red Hatter's Linda Sayre, Judy Potter, Meryl Fox, Margaret Davidson, Sonia Widderick, Mary Cochrane and Lorraine DeRoode. Paul Braven GLA241116HAT

There are around 10,000 Red Hatters across Australia who support any event they can.

New members to the society are given a full ceremonial treatment including tiaras, sceptres and red hats.

The hands on group aim to get out and do as much as they can all the while having a good time.

"When we're dressed up we bring smiles to people and we look very glamorous dressed up.

"It's a lot of fun."